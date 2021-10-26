Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,999.70 ($52.26).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Bellway stock traded up GBX 108 ($1.41) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,319 ($43.36). 173,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,581. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,433.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total value of £102,842.24 ($134,364.04). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($45.14) per share, for a total transaction of £108,970.70 ($142,370.92).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

