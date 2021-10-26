Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

EBOX opened at GBX 112.30 ($1.47) on Monday. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.24.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

