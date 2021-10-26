Berry (BRY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Berry (NASDAQ: BRY):

10/25/2021 – Berry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

10/21/2021 – Berry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Berry had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Berry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Berry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

10/4/2021 – Berry was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

Berry stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $828.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Berry Co alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the second quarter worth $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.