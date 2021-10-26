Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRY. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.30 on Monday. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $828.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.71.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry by 38.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

