Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $123.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

BYND has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Shares of BYND opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

