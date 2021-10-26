Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after buying an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $6.18 on Tuesday, reaching $776.66. 631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,175. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $507.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $773.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $684.35.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

