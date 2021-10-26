Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Biophytis stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

