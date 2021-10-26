Biotricity’s (BTCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

BTCY has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Biotricity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Shares of BTCY stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biotricity will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Rosa sold 17,228 shares of Biotricity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $53,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $83,607 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biotricity stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.