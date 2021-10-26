Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BDT stock opened at C$10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$556.82 million and a PE ratio of 10.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.31. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$6.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.96.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.