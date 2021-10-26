Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $612.53 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.57 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $612.53 or 0.00983694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,268.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.00277918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00247712 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00031504 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003109 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,882,900 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.