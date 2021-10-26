Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Reaches $3.24 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $171.44 or 0.00283832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $207.13 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,401.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.06 or 0.01008353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00256238 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00031451 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,880,089 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.