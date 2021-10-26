BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,473 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of BlackBerry worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

BB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 144,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,869,699. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $81,012.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,238. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

