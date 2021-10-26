BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,318 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $28,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ABB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 3.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

