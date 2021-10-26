BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,080,507 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 49.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,262,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080,507 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $27,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 158.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 156.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 1,196.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

