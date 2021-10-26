BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 203,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 162.7% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 57.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 46,228 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONEW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $567,384.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

