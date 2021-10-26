BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.52% of Puma Biotechnology worth $28,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 72.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 102,917 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $214.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

