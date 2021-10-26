BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Position Boosted by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III makes up approximately 1.7% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 2.98% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $30,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,166,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 90,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $5,339,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

MYI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,489. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $15.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

