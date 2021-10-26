Blocery (BLY) Trading Up 20.9% Over Last Week

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocery has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00213907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00103193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,294,444 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

