Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 738.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 942,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.