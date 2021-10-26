Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.67. The stock had a trading volume of 110,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

