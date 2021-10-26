Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $2.03 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $258.11. 81,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average of $242.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $257.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

