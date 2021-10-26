Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $472,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

