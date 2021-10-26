Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $5.61 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 142,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.8% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 31,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,103. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

