Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $792,000 Investment in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. 137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,263. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01.

