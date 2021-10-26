Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 143.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVH. B. Riley increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.24 million, a P/E ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

