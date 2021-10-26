BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:ZAG traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 124,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,397. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.84. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$15.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.70.

