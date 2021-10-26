BMO Capital Markets Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.55.

INTC stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

