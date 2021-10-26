BMO Capital Markets Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $60.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.15.

OneMain stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,537,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,364,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,520,000 after buying an additional 234,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

