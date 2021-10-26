BMO Capital Markets Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $500.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $465.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANTM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock opened at $434.56 on Friday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $436.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Anthem by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 330,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,214,000 after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Anthem by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.