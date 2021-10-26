BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE:ZWU traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.89. 335,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,368. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.88. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of C$11.47 and a 52-week high of C$13.15.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.