BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) versus First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Head-To-Head Comparison

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BNCCORP and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

First United has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.03%. Given First United’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 35.89% 31.37% 3.62% First United 23.63% 15.61% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and First United’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $122.50 million 1.23 $44.61 million N/A N/A First United $76.78 million 1.60 $13.84 million $2.03 9.16

BNCCORP has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Risk & Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BNCCORP beats First United on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

