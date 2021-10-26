BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.96

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.43. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 103,131 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:LEO)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
