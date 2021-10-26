BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.96

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.43. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 103,131 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,036,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.