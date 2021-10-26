Bonfida (FIDA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.79 Million

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $379.25 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for $8.45 or 0.00013410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00069966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,228.87 or 1.00380287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,200.24 or 0.06668175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021543 BTC.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,899,753 coins and its circulating supply is 44,899,753 coins. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

