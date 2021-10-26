Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $118.69. 732,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average is $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

