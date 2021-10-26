Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

Bouygues Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.