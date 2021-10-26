BP (NYSE:BP) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.94.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 137,726 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 6.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $99,689,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

