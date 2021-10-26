BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

BPER Banca stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. BPER Banca has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

