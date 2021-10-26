Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BDN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

