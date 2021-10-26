Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.35-1.39 EPS.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

