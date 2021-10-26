Brett D. Heffes Sells 5,211 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total transaction of $1,139,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WINA stock remained flat at $$218.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.29. The company has a market cap of $790.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $163.01 and a one year high of $225.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Winmark by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

