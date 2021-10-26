Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$163.69 million and a P/E ratio of -13.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.96. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$13.16 and a 12-month high of C$18.00.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

