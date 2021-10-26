Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $67.50 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.60.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE EAT opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.