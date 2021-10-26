Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.7% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 295,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

