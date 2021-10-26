Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post $0.77 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.90. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.