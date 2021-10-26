Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to report sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.38 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,506. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average is $126.01.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

