Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,689. The firm has a market cap of $630.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 202,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3,557.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 159,185 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

