Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.09. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $497.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

