Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.37 Million

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $143.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.60 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $140.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $582.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $606.56 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after purchasing an additional 79,380 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 395,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NXGN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.03. 13,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,875. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

