Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $857.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $857.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $818.00 million and the highest is $898.62 million. Pool reported sales of $839.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pool by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,755 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.62. The stock had a trading volume of 182,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $517.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

