Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

STT stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.60. 1,108,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $100.45.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $84,750,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after buying an additional 994,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.